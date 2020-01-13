FROSTPROOF, Fla. — Taiwan Blandin was booked into the Polk County Jail on Saturday after being extradited from Georgia.

On Oct. 12, 2019, the Atlanta Police Department arrested Blandin, 30, on charges of carjacking, escape, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing to elude and other charges, and he was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators say Blandin carjacked someone at a convenience store earlier that day.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office was notified of his arrest in Georgia because he was wanted in connection with a murder on Oct. 1 in Frostproof.

Investigators say Blandin broke into a home of an 18-year-old woman in Fort Meade and woke her up. He was naked, Judd said, and told the woman to perform a sexual act on him. When she said no, he allegedly placed a knife to her throat and forced her into the act.

After hog-tying her and taking several weapons from the home, Judd said Blandin wrapped the woman in a blanket, put her in the backseat of his car and drove off toward Frostproof.

Blandin eventually made his way to an elderly woman's mobile home, where he had a conversation with her and was let inside, Judd said. All the while, the 18-year-old woman broke free, took his red Cruze and started driving back to Fort Meade.

Judd said Blandin followed her back to her neighborhood in the elderly woman's van, jumped out and started shooting. Another elderly woman was shot in the foot, while the 18-year-old got away.

Polk County deputies later retraced their steps to the elderly woman's home, and they found her dead with two gunshot wounds.

