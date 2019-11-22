ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg native and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Louis Murphy Jr. has been named head football coach at Gibbs High School.

The announcement was made on Friday morning.

Murphy met with the media and said he is so grateful to "be back home."

Murphy, 32, played college football for the University of Florida.

He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL draft.

He also played for the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the San Francisco 49ers.

"We need to be champions on the field and off the field," Murphy said during Friday's news conference.

