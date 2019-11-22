ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg native and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Louis Murphy Jr. has been named head football coach at Gibbs High School.
The announcement was made on Friday morning.
Murphy met with the media and said he is so grateful to "be back home."
Murphy, 32, played college football for the University of Florida.
He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL draft.
He also played for the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the San Francisco 49ers.
"We need to be champions on the field and off the field," Murphy said during Friday's news conference.
What other people are reading right now:
- The 'boat graveyard': Why are there more than a dozen old, sunken boats sitting in Tampa Bay?
- Searching for lost graves at MacDill won’t be easy
- Video shows lightning appearing to hit Emirates plane twice
- Family hopes to reconnect with grieving parents who gave their daughter a special ring at Disney
- Utah woman's stepkids saw her topless. She may have to register as a sex offender
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter