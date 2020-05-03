As part of its effort to advance transportation, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit is working on unveiling a new way to pay for rides.

Pretty soon you’ll be able to do it from an app or a smart card.

It’s called Flamingo Fares -- a virtual ticketing app currently in the testing phase.

Its purpose is to simplify transit use, allowing riders to pay with a reloadable smart card or smartphone app. It allows you to pay as you go and use it for public transit in Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Once it’s complete, you’ll be able to use a card, website and mobile app to pay for rides. The system allows riders to manage multiple accounts and more.

This is something that’s been in the works for four years. As of right now, there’s not an exact date for when the system will go live.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter