Longtime breast cancer survivors at greater risk for heart complications

Chemotherapy and radiation treatments can weaken the heart and cause problems later in life.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Early detection and regular screenings are crucial to survival. Fortunately, nowadays, there's a lot of awareness about that.

One thing we don't hear much about is living life after beating cancer. Breast cancer treatments can have long-term side effects, including heart disease.

Two sisters, Shelby Coriaty and Teri Bragg, born 13 months apart were diagnosed with breast cancer within one year of each other right after their 40th birthdays.

After several rounds of chemo and radiation, the sisters beat cancer.

"I really felt like it was a new birthday. I felt like celebrating. I get to put this away," Coriaty said.

Twenty years later, 60-year-old Teri Bragg was thriving — running a restaurant in Georgia and spending time with her 17 grandchildren. Cancer was in the rearview.

Coriaty said her sister wasn't vocal about her cancer journey and "it was very difficult because we didn't talk about heart health."

In September, Bragg had a stroke and died.

Coriaty is still grieving and getting over the shock of losing her sister but also starting to think more about her own heart health.

Dr. Tara Hrobowski, an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist, says it's common to see heart dysfunction in breast cancer survivors.

"A lot of times you can see the damage early on, within a year for example, for some of the breast cancer therapies, but even years to decades later, we see women show up with signs of cardiotoxicity," Hrobowski said.

A new study found younger women who undergo radiation for cancer in the left breast have a heightened risk of heart disease years later.

Coriaty's cancer was on her right side. Bragg's was in her left breast, closer to the heart.

Breast cancer survivors are living long lives.

Hrobowski has this advice: "Pay attention. Pay attention to the little things, the subtle things and make sure you’re being proactive, just as proactive as you were with managing your breast cancer."

Signs of heart complications in breast cancer survivors include shortness of breath, fatigue and swelling in the legs and ankles. You should talk to your doctor about which health screenings are best for you.