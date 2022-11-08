FDOH: 3 chickens in sentinel chicken flock test positive for West Nile virus

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County asks residents and visitors to take basic precautions against mosquitos.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Three chickens in a sentinel chicken flock in Pinellas County tested positive for West Nile virus infection, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County reports.

Now, health officials are asking residents and visitors to take precautions against mosquitos to limit exposure to the mosquito borne-disease.

The positive tests among the chickens heighten the risk of transmission to humans, FDOH-Pinellas says. In the meantime, Pinellas County Mosquito Control and DOH-Pinellas are continuing surveillance and preventative efforts.

Here are some tips for protection against mosquitos: