CLEARWATER, Fla. — An Oklahoma child who became paralyzed while on vacation in Florida is going home.

Cadence Jones, who is one, and her family were visiting Clearwater Beach when her health deteriorated and she eventually could not move.

Doctors at St. Joseph Children's Hospital diagnosed her with Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

It's a rare disease that attacks the nerves.

The Jones family confirmed to 10News Tuesday night that Cadence is being released Wednesday and will head back to Oklahoma.

