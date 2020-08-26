11 arrested at house party thrown by banned FSU fraternity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Police say 11 students were arrested in connection with a party hosted by a fraternity that Florida State University has already banned for hazing and alcohol violations.
The Sunday night arrests at the Alpha Tau Omega house came as the university grapples with keeping students safe as they return to campus during the coronavirus pandemic.
Police say seven of those arrested are affiliated with the fraternity. They were charged with hosting an open house party where alcohol was served to minors. Police charged four people with underage drinking.
The fraternity was banned from the campus for five years.
University President John Thrasher told the Tallahassee Democrat the actions of just a few students can affect the rest of the semester.
“The irresponsible and reckless behavior of a few could jeopardize how we move forward,” Thrasher said. "We’ve got to keep understanding that we can’t not comply because it can happen overnight."
The newspaper reported FSU will revisit its guide to student life, limiting sancationed events to gatherings of 10 people instead of 50.
