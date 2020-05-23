2 million have recovered from COVID-19 around the world

More than 350,000 of those are in the U.S.

The worldwide fight against COVID-19 reached a new milestone Friday night. There have been more than 2 million confirmed recoveries from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 350,000 of those are in the U.S.

Of the 5.2 million reported cases of COVID-19, at least 2,054,000 have recovered. But more than 337,000 have died.

In the U.S., there have been 1.6 million cases and just over 350,000 recoveries. Nearly 96,000 people have died.