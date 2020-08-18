3 faculty members at Sarasota Christian School test positive for COVID-19

The school, in a letter to families, said they are in quarantine.

SARASOTA, Fla. — One week after Sarasota Christian School welcomed students back to class, leaders say three faculty members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents and families received a letter from the private school on Tuesday.

"All three cases have been reported to the county health department and all three faculty members are following the SCS quarantine policies and the instructions of the county health department," it reads, in part.

It's believed the potential exposure to others is "low-risk" because social distancing and face-covering protocols were followed, the letter states. People who might have been in direct contact with the faculty members are said to have been contacted.

Leaders say staff and students are required to "self-screen daily" before coming to school in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus. According to the school's reopening plan, this means parents need to take the temperature of their children and look for any COVID-related symptoms.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be required to stay at home for at least 10 days from when symptoms started.

What other people are reading right now:

