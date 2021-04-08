AdventHealth North Pinellas and Carrollwood hospitals suspend some non-urgent elective surgeries

The news comes as Florida once again reached an all-time high in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As hospitals across Florida continue to be overwhelmed by rising COVID-19 cases, one Tampa Bay hospital system is deciding to postpone some surgeries to meet the demand.

AdventHealth says its North Pinellas hospital has postponed non-elective procedures that require an overnight stay. The same will happen at its Carrollwood hospital starting Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Same-day procedures will still continue if they don't require an overnight stay, the release said.

The hospital says anyone affected by this policy change will be notified directly if their procedure is rescheduled.

Currently, the Wesley Chapel hospital is the only other facility postponing non-elective procedures.