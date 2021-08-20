AdventHealth suspends some non-urgent elective surgeries for 3 west Florida hospitals

The hospital system says the number of COVID patients it is treating has surpassed its highest peak at any point in the pandemic.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — With hospitals across Florida being overwhelmed by rising COVID-19 cases, one Tampa Bay hospital system is deciding to postpone some surgeries to meet the demand.

AdventHealth says its Dade City, Sebring and Zephyrhills hospitals will stop all elective procedures that are not urgent or time-sensitive. The same will happen at its Carrollwood hospital starting Wednesday, Aug. 5. Urgent and time-sensitive procedures will still continue the hospital said.

AdventHealth says it's currently seeing the highest peak of COVID patients since the pandemic started. As of Friday, more than 600 COVID patients are hospitalized in all 10 of the hospital system's West Florida Division facilities.