AdventHealth restricts hospital patients to 1 visitor per day in the Tampa Bay region

The decision comes amid a rise in hospitalizations among people who have COVID.

TAMPA, Fla. — AdventHealth will begin restricting hospital patients to one visitor per day in the Tampa Bay region, beginning Jan. 17.

The health care system's West Florida Division reiterated this rule is currently only being put in place at six Bay area facilities.

The decision comes amid word that a total of 380 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across 11 AdventHealth hospitals. Those facilities are located in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Marion, Highlands and Hardee counties.

"We remain prepared for the continued increase in patients," AdventHealth wrote in an email. "The peak in the West Florida Division was approximately 650 COVID-19 patients during the Delta surge."

The nonprofit said the visitation restrictions are meant to help limit the spread of the virus and would be instituted at the following sites:

AdventHealth Carrollwood

AdventHealth Dade City

AdventHealth North Pinellas

AdventHealth Tampa

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

AdventHealth Zephyrhills