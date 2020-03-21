TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued a statement on Friday asking Governor DeSantis to consider implementing a statewide “stay-at-home” order.

As of Friday evening, three states have already done so: California, New York and Illinois.

In Fried’s statement, she said she recognizes the difficult decisions that Governor DeSantis has had to make during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“No Governor in recent history would have expected to have to make a decision like California, New York, or Illinois have made in the past 72 hours,” she said. “Shutting down one of the nation’s largest states is a decision that will have an economic impact – but it is a decision that will save lives.”

So far, 11 people have died from COVID-19 and there are more than 560 confirmed cases in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Fried said that, based on data, Florida is about a week behind California in terms of coronavirus cases.

“The individuals and businesses I’ve spoken with are growing more anxious by the day. As the nation’s third largest state, we need to go further, and we cannot afford to lose another week,” she continued.

Under the proposed stay-at-home order, Fried recommends closing all non-essential businesses “for a reasonable time frame, after which time the situation could be reassessed.”

Her statement concludes with a sense of urgency.

“I encourage the Governor to take this decisive action today to save lives and preserve Florida’s economy for our shared future. I will stand by the Governor should he make this difficult decision, and I implore him to do so now.”

