Antibody tests are more readily available, but here's what to watch out for

Testing for COVID-19 antibodies will help doctors have a clearer picture of how far the virus has spread. But there are many tests that are unreliable.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Antibody testing has become more readily available in our area. Companies like LabCorp are now offering the test which tells you whether or not you’ve had the virus and therefore developed the antibodies.

But not all tests are created equal.

"Seriously there are over 100 tests out there. And the quality of some is not as good as others," explained Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist at USF Health.

Only a handful of tests have been given emergency use authorization by the FDA:

Those tests could hold important answers.

“These are kind [of] the two major questions that we need to worry about when we are thinking about opening up our economy and our society again. Are we protected? And how long are we protected for?" Teng explained.

You can pay out of pocket for a test, or get one ordered by a doctor. Having coronavirus-like symptoms earlier in the year may make you eligible.

“Some people have gotten sick earlier than we thought," Dr. Teng said. "I think there were a couple cases in Florida where people were sick with something, but indeterminate at the time, in January or February.”

Having antibodies could help protect you from the virus. “Having the antibodies is good. That means you’ve been exposed, that you’ve gotten the infection, you’ve cleared the infection, and you’re likely protected," Teng said.

More testing carries more than just an individual benefit. It also helps form a clearer picture of the future.

"Kind of the numbers that epidemiologists tend to put out is, if you have 60 to 70 percent of your population that has antibodies, that is protected against the infection, you can start seeing a decrease in the amount of spread of the virus," Teng said.

