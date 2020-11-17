Another study shows masks help protect people from contracting COVID-19

The data continues to show masking helps to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the CDC.

DETROIT — A new study further strengthens what is already scientifically accepted: Wearing a mask can help prevent coronavirus infections.

The Journal of Clinical Infectious Diseases published the study by the Beaumont Research Institute earlier this month. It showed that of 20,614 participating employees at Beaumont Health, which is made up of several hospitals in the Detroit area, there were 1,818 people -- 8.8 percent -- who developed COVID-19 antibodies.

Among those who reported direct exposure to a coronavirus-positive person, employees who wore an N95 mask had a lower rate of developing antibodies (10.2 percent) compared to those who wore a surgical/other mask (13.1 percent) or no mask at all (17.5 percent).

The study's author concluded while direct contact with COVID-19 patients increased the likelihood of contracting the virus, those who wore a mask were less likely to test positive for the virus.

"It’s nice to have proof masking really works," said Dr. Matthew Sims in an interview with the Detroit Free Press. He is the director of Infectious Diseases Research at Beaumont Health and lead author of the research paper.

"Masks play a vital role in protecting people and can dramatically reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask wearing as an effective way to limit the spread of the virus. It says COVID-19 infection is transmitted predominately by respiratory droplets when people cough, sneeze, sing, talk or breathe.

If an infected person wears a mask, even a multi-layered cloth mask, the emission of viral droplets can be reduced. For someone who isn't infected, a mask can help to reduce the inhalation of those droplets, the CDC says.

