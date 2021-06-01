x
Congressman Gus Bilirakis tests positive for coronavirus

The Palm Harbor Republican is not in Washington as chaos unfolds at the Capitol.
Credit: AP
Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla, during House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing in May

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced today.

The Palm Harbor Republican, who has been working toward coronavirus relief efforts in the state, now finds himself in quarantine instead of on the House floor.

Bilirakis has managed to avoid the day's dangerous events in Washington, where pro-Trump protestors stormed the Capitol building. 

He has, however, denounced the events on Twitter.

