Clearwater restaurants expand outdoor dining in the streets

Both Tampa and Pasco County have adopted similar practices.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — As restaurants and local businesses begin to reopen, some cities are adding a little extra square footage to allow diners to keep social distancing.

To help businesses adhere to social distancing guidelines, the 400 and 500 blocks of Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater will be closed through May 31.

This allows restaurants and small businesses to operate at 25 percent capacity and allows you to support local businesses while staying safe.

Pasco County announced they will allow restaurants to expand outdoor seating in restaurant parking spaces.

Similarly, the city of Tampa has closed several streets for six locations to allow restaurants to expand their dining. St. Petersburg is looking at options to do the same.

