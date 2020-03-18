CLEARWATER, Fla. — The city of Clearwater has declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic and ordered all its public beaches to close for at least two weeks -- beginning at 6 a.m. on March 23.

It's part of an effort to help promote social distancing and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The decision only applies to the sand, not to the restaurants or businesses.

Clearwater Beach has been frequently ranked as one of the best beaches in the United States. The decision to shut down the beaches was made during an emergency meeting of city council on Wednesday evening.

In line with Gov. Ron DeSantis' order to temporarily close bars and nightclubs, the emergency order approved Wednesday also tells bars, pubs and nightclubs to suspend all alcoholic beverage sales until April 16.

Meanwhile, restaurants are ordered to limit their occupancies to 50 percent and implement employee screenings. The restaurants will not be allowed to sell alcohol later than 10 p.m.

"Nonessential" businesses will be required to close no later than 10 p.m. each day. Businesses like gas stations, hotels and grocery stores -- considered "essential" by the city -- will not be affected by this rule.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are postponed until further notice. Recreation centers and libraries will be shut down for now.

The city of Tampa announced Wednesday it would close all its beaches until further notice. Some beaches in South Florida, including Miami Beach, have closed to spring break crowds.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not issued any statewide order to close Florida beaches. He instead signed an order that would limit groups of people to only 10 per group on the beach.

On Wednesday, Pinellas County announced it had decided not to close its beaches -- but urged beachgoers to limit their gatherings to no more than 10 people and stay at least six feet away from other groups.

"I ask that you strictly adhere to the social distancing requirements to keep our community, including our beaches, as safe and enjoyable as possible," Sheriff Bob Gualtieri wrote in a Facebook post.

Even though Pinellas County isn't closing beaches at this time, people at the Clearwater meeting openly wondered if their decision would cause a chain reaction of other beach closures along the state's west coast.

