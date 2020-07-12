‘Congress needs to help us out' | Florida restaurants struggling through COVID-19 hope for federal relief

Since the pandemic began, more than 110,000 restaurants have permanently shut their doors.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Since the pandemic started, more than 110,000 restaurants have permanently shut their doors, and local eateries hope the federal RESTAURANTS Act will prevent them from suffering a similar fate.

“The lawmakers need to know postponing this will cause some of the small entrepreneurs to not be able to make it to 2021,” said Elihu Brayboy, co-owner of Chief Creole’s Café in south St. Petersburg.

The RESTAURANTS Act is a $120 billion bill that would help restaurants with less than 20 locations cover costs including rent, mortgages, payroll and other necessities. The bill has passed the House, but with the year winding down, restaurateurs are concerned the critical funding might not be a possibility.

“It would be a godsend to so many of us that need it,” said John Horne, owner of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar and restaurant director of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “You know, we've been struggling so badly this year.”

Brayboy and his wife Carolyn Brayboy said they have been hit twice as hard by the pandemic because of their location. They are in a zip code with one of the area’s highest rates of COVID-19. So, while other restaurants have reopened for in-person dining, they said they have been discouraged from doing the same.

“We get calls every day asking for reservations to come down inside, and we have to say no to that because we'd rather stay healthy, physically, and meet another day,” Elihu Brayboy said.

However, with each day that passes, business becomes more strained for thousands of restaurants across the Tampa Bay area.

“I'm still 25 percent down from the amount of staff I had in March. So, I still have 100 people I haven't brought back yet,” Horne said. “Our sales versus last year are right around anywhere from 77 to 83 percent.”

Horne said he would like to bring back more workers, but lagging sales complicates the process.

“There's a lot of restaurants that have gone out of business and won't come back,” Horne said. “So, we don't need more to join the ranks of the restaurants that are closed.”

The RESTAURANTS Act passed through the House of Representatives as part of the HEROES Act but has not yet passed through the Senate.

