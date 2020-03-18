TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is closing all its beaches until further notice as it works to do its part to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The closures take effect at sunset Wednesday.

It applies to the following beaches:

Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, 33607

Cypress Point Beach, 5620 W Cypress St., Tampa, 33607

Davis Islands Beach, 864 Severn Ave., Tampa, 33606

Picnic Island Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd., Tampa, 33616

The city says Cypress Point Park and Picnic Island Park will be closed. However, the Picnic Island Park boat ramp will stay open.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter