TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is closing all its beaches until further notice as it works to do its part to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The closures take effect at sunset Wednesday.
It applies to the following beaches:
- Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, 33607
- Cypress Point Beach, 5620 W Cypress St., Tampa, 33607
- Davis Islands Beach, 864 Severn Ave., Tampa, 33606
- Picnic Island Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd., Tampa, 33616
The city says Cypress Point Park and Picnic Island Park will be closed. However, the Picnic Island Park boat ramp will stay open.
