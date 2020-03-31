ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the coronavirus pandemic affects Floridians, 10News remains committed to providing our audience with facts, not fear.

The virus that has been causing what doctors have dubbed Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is different than other coronaviruses that have regularly circulated in the past and caused mild illnesses. The virus behind COVID-19 has been spreading from person to person.

As laboratory testing has expanded, the number of reported cases has drastically increased in the United States. Experts believe many cases are never reported, but more data helps researchers understand and track the outbreak -- which in turn strengthens the country and state's ability to respond.

Based on Florida Department of Health data, 10News has broken out the latest information into a series of charts that help add context to Florida's outbreak.

RELATED: Coronavirus frequently asked questions: Answers to your COVID-19 questions

New Florida COVID-19 cases by day:

Have more men or women died in Florida?

What counties are seeing the most COVID-19 deaths?

What are the ages of the people dying of COVID-19 in Florida?

Have the people who have died traveled, or did they get sick without traveling?

Bonus: Florida's COVID-19 surveillance dashboard is updated daily by the Florida Department of Health. It offers the total number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths statewide. Click here if you cannot see the dashboard below.

RELATED: Does your small business qualify for a loan from the government?

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter