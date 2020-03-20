You can't escape the headlines. Coronavirus is the topic of conversation all around the world.

But, often, individual stories only provide a glimpse into a small sliver of the pandemic. So, here are the numbers.

How many cases of COVID-19 have been reported around the world?

The World Health Organization (WHO) tracks that information. Click here for an updated situation report. They're released every day and include the latest global COVID-19 case count.

You can also check out this coronavirus case map and data compilation from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine's Coronavirus Resource Center.

Which countries are dealing with coronavirus?

The Centers for Disease Control has an easy-to-understand map showing which countries are affected by COVID-19. At this point, very few have not reported any cases. Click here to view the map.

How many people in the U.S. have coronavirus?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the go-to resource for public health information in the United States. Click here to get the latest information. The website is updated at noon Monday-Friday.

PBS has its own map based on data from Johns Hopkins University and the CDC.

How many confirmed cases of COVID-19 are there in Florida?

The Florida Department of Health tracks all coronavirus statistics in the state. Its website is updated daily and breaks down the cases into travel and non-travel-related categories. Click here for the latest

And, for the latest headlines about COVID-19, stay with 10News. Click here for complete special coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

