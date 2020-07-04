TAMPA, Fla. — The grip COVID-19 has on the American population is tighter on the African American community, where a myriad of health and socioeconomic disparities put this group at higher risk of contracting the virus.

“When you look at being black in America, number one, people, unfortunately, are more likely to be of low socioeconomic status, which makes it harder to social distance,” United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams told CBS This Morning. “Number two, we know that blacks are more likely to have diabetes, heart disease, lung disease.”

Adams said his office has been working to address health disparities in these communities for some time.

“My office, long before COVID-19, has been talking about health equity, has been talking about the need to help people understand when they're at risk and to actually intervene,” he said.

Cities with large black populations like Chicago and Detroit are seeing a disproportionate number of deaths in the African American community related to COVID-19.

“The CDC and the federal government should be and are tracking this virus and trying to break it down by different demographic groups so that we can help people understand,” Adams said.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show 14,504 people in the state have tested positive for the virus. More than 280 have died. The racial breakdown of those numbers has not yet been reported.

RELATED: SNAP recipients left out of grocery delivery options

RELATED: Coronavirus in Florida: 283 people have died and 14,504 are infected

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter