TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health asks people who attended a recent Emergency Medical Services (EMS) conference in Tampa and do not feel well to give their local health department or doctor a call.

They should, also, self-isolate for 14 days.

The recommendation comes as three new positive COVID-19 coronavirus have been confirmed Wednesday evening in Florida.

Officials said a 70-year-old man in Broward County recently tested positive. He is being isolated, however, he attended the EMS conference held from March 4-6.

Anyone who went to the event and is experiencing symptoms of coronavirus -- similar to the cold, flu or something more extreme -- is asked to call their doctor or county health department and self-isolate for 14 days.

The two additional cases are as follows:

A 63-year-old male New York resident who is currently in St. Johns County has tested positive. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case where this individual traveled from New York to attend Daytona Bike Week in Daytona, Florida. The New York Department of Health is leading the epidemiological investigation for this individual.

A 56-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

In regards to the case involving the 63-year-old man, the Florida Department of Health also asks people to take similar precautionary steps if they attended Daytona Bike Week 2020, which is ongoing and scheduled for March 6-15 in Daytona.

