ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health overnight announced a spike of positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases, including five in the Tampa Bay region.

Three of the local cases are in Hillsborough County, with one each in Citrus and Pasco counties. They are as follows:

A 60-year old female in Citrus County has tested positive for COVID-10. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

has tested positive for COVID-10. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. A 47-year old male in Hillsborough County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. A 32-year old female in Hillsborough County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. A 17-year old male from Cuba has tested positive in Hillsborough County . This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing. A 67-year old male in Pasco County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a domestic travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

While the list to come is long, it appears many of the newest COVID-19 cases are centered in South Florida, especially Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

According to its website as of Sunday morning, Florida Health said there have been 106 positive cases involving Florida residents. Seven more cases are Florida residents diagnosed and isolated outside of Florida, and nine cases are non-Florida residents.

Four people have died from COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms -- including fever, cough and shortness of breath -- may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 following exposure to the virus. People are asked not to immediately go to the doctor but give them or the local health department a call first if any symptoms appear.

Health officials broke down the remainder of the new cases:

A 55-year old female in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 79-year old female from Connecticut has tested positive for COVID-19 in Baker County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 72-year old female in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.

A 64-year old female in St. Johns County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 71-year old male in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 48-year old female in Orange County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 70-year old male in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.

A male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. Further details to follow.

A 28-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 58-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 25-year old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 62-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 74-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 48-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 65-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 42-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 52-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 65-year old female from New York has tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 63-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 30-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 60-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 19-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 66-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

An 83-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 20-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 76-year old male in Collier County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

A 28-year old male in Collier County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

