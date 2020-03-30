ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Key Facts

60 deaths reported in Florida, with 4,950 confirmed cases

Florida is working to set up more highway checkpoints to deter travelers from New York from arriving in the state

Going boating? Gov. DeSantis' new order requires boaters to remain at least 50 feet away from each other

5:45 a.m. (March 30)

Florida Department of Health is reporting 60 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida. There are 4,950 cases.

You can click here to see the latest statistic on the virus in Florida.

4:30 a.m. (March 30)

Authorities say a Florida man is facing charges that he threatened and assaulted an officer after he coughed on a deputy and said he had the coronavirus. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that 23-year-old Christian Perez was initially stopped for reckless driving when he claimed to have COVID-19.

4 a.m. (March 30)

Students across the Tampa Bay area will have to adjust to a new normal beginning today, attending classes and completing coursework online as school closures continue because of COVID-19.

7:00 p.m. (March 29)

The Florida Department of Health reports 60 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

6:40 p.m. (March 29)

President Donald Trump extends the country's social distancing guidelines through April 30.

6:11 p.m. (March 29)

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 704 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The total number of positive cases is now 4,950. The department reported three new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 59.