Florida Department of Health is reporting 60 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida. There are 4,950 cases.
4:30 a.m. (March 30)
Authorities say a Florida man is facing charges that he threatened and assaulted an officer after he coughed on a deputy and said he had the coronavirus. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that 23-year-old Christian Perez was initially stopped for reckless driving when he claimed to have COVID-19.
4 a.m. (March 30)
Students across the Tampa Bay area will have to adjust to a new normal beginning today, attending classes and completing coursework online as school closures continue because of COVID-19.
7:00 p.m. (March 29)
The Florida Department of Health reports 60 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
6:40 p.m. (March 29)
President Donald Trump extends the country's social distancing guidelines through April 30.
6:11 p.m. (March 29)
The Florida Department of Health is reporting 704 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The total number of positive cases is now 4,950. The department reported three new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 59.