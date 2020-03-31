If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

Key Facts

71 deaths reported in Florida, with 5,704 confirmed cases

Florida is setting up more checkpoints along the border to check travelers coming from other states. Drivers coming from New York, New Jersey, Louisiana and Connecticut are now required to self-isolate for 14 days upon entering Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's signing an executive order to allow retired law enforcement and medical professionals to return to work to help fight COVID-19

5:30 a.m. (March 31)

There are now 5,704 cases of COVID-19 in Florida. 71 people have died in Florida from the virus.

8 p.m. (March 30)

Pasco County closed all of its parks and nature preserves at 8 p.m. Monday until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a news release.

The county's boat ramps and Suncoast Trail will stay open.

7:28 p.m. (March 30)

The Florida State Emergency Operations Center said it fielded 130,015 COVID-19 coronavirus-related calls from March 18 through March 29.

Many of the questions to the center included those regarding coronavirus symptoms and who should get tested.

RELATED: Who needs to get tested for COVID-19?

YOUTUBE: 10News coverage of coronavirus in Florida