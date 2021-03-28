Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 4,943 new cases, 36 deaths

The percent positivity for new cases climbed to 6.8 percent.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 4,943 coronavirus cases for March 27, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report.

A total of 2,044,005 people in Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, the state reported another 36 Floridians had died after testing positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 33,178 residents and 641 non-residents who have died since the pandemic began – a total of 33,819 deaths in the state related to the virus.

Those numbers do not necessarily mean those people died Saturday, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the number to the report that day. The state's line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

As for testing, the health department reported 6.8 percent of 85,298 test results returned from labs were positive for coronavirus through March 27.

The median age of Floridians testing positive is 36.

As for hospitalizations, 2,832 people in Florida were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of Saturday afternoon. Of those, 701 patients were in the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, a total of 84,644 people in Florida were hospitalized with the virus at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported to the state since March began:

March 1: 7,179

7,179 March 2: 6,014

6,014 March 3: 6,118

6,118 March 4: 5,975

5,975 March 5: 4,690

4,690 March 6: 4,098

4,098 March 7: 3,312

3,312 March 8: 4,426

4,426 March 9: 4,853

4,853 March 10: 5,065

5,065 March 11: 5,214

5,214 March 12: 5,244

5,244 March 13: 3,699

3,699 March 14: 2,826

2,826 March 15: 4,791

4,791 March 16: 4,599

4,599 March 17: 5,093

5,093 March 18: 5,140

5,140 March 19 : 5,105

: 5,105 March 20: 3,987

3,987 March 21: 2,862

2,862 March 22: 5,302

5,302 March 23: 5,143

5,143 March 24: 5,773

5,773 March 25: 5,750

5,750 March 26: 5,883

5,883 March 27: 4,973

Understanding the numbers

Since mid-July, daily reported COVID-19 cases in Florida remained under 10,000. And, between Sept. 1 and Oct. 16, daily reported cases stayed below 4,000.

That changed on Nov. 15, when the state reported 10,105 new cases for the day prior.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 19,816 for Jan. 6. The report released on Jan. 2 of 31,518 newly-reported cases is higher, but that report combined updates for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The lowest single-day case number the state has reported since early June is 738, confirmed on Sept. 28.

On Oct. 30, Florida became the third state to cross the 800,000 reported COVID-19 cases mark. Then, on Dec. 1, Florida became the third state to surpass 1 million confirmed cases. On March 20, Florida became the third state to surpass 2 million confirmed cases. The United States has more than 30.2 million coronavirus cases as of March 28, the highest recorded number in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

California and Texas have 3.6 and 2.7 million cases, respectively.

Florida's report released on Aug. 11 of 277 newly confirmed deaths was the highest seen from the state in a single day's report.

The state added a section to its daily report (on page 5) that shows deaths by date of death. This data has been reported daily on Florida's COVID-19 dashboard. The graph for deaths by date of death is subject to change, though, because the information reported to the state can be delayed up to two weeks. So, for consistency, our charts have stuck to new deaths added by the date they were added. For transparency, you can always reference the state's data here.

The positivity rate is crucial for reopening. The World Health Organization has repeatedly said it must remain at 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span for the agency to recommend reopening.

However, it can be somewhat misleading: The number of people tested statewide varies each day. Health officials say they would like to see a high – but steady – number of people tested every day and a suppressed percent positivity figure.

Florida has been in "Phase 3" of reopening since Sept. 25, when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order guaranteeing restaurants the right to operate and lifting state-level capacity restrictions on them.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

New cases have been on the decrease in recent weeks, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of March 28, 2,832 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 701 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 84,644 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 1 p.m. on March 28

Citrus:

20 COVID-19 hospitalizations

79 of 303 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

5 COVID-19 hospitalization

33 of 58 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalization

1 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

18 COVID-19 hospitalizations

202 of 730 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

25 COVID-19 hospitalizations

23 of 259 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

204 COVID-19 hospitalizations

852 of 4,046 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

27 COVID-19 hospitalizations

118 of 779 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

90 COVID-19 hospitalizations

309 of 1,461 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

161 COVID-19 hospitalizations

802 of 3,215 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

114 COVID-19 hospitalizations

374 of 1,703 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: