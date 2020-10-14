As we get more data on coronavirus, experts say expect recommendations to change

Two months after a study said neck gaiters didn't work for face coverings, a new study says they do. A health expert says that's to be expected.

TAMPA, Fla. — Let's take a deeper dive into what face coverings are recommended.

It's been almost 2 months, and we're seeing some new recommendations.

On Aug. 11, 10 Tampa Bay anchor Allison Kropff did an interview with Dr. Jay Wolfson at USF Health.

They talked about a Duke University study that found lycra or nylon coverings, like those neck gaiters, actually were worse for preventing the spread of COVID-19, sending droplets into the air.

Here's what he told us.

"Get an old shirt, get a bandana, they're selling the 3-ply masks for reasonable prices now. Put something on your face but don't use the lycra or the spandex because it's like putting a nylon stocking over your head, it's gonna go right through and break it up into smaller pieces."

There is now a study out of Virginia Tech that looked at the neck gaiters. It found they work like cloth face coverings and work very well if they're folded over.

Linsey Marr, who conducted the study tweeted about it.

Preprint on masks and neck gaiters for source control on manikin by experienced group @NIOSH https://t.co/9ZNbyV3YKG N95 blocked 99% of aerosols, surgical mask 59%, 3-ply cloth mask 51%, neck gaiter 47% (1 layer) and 60% (2 layer), face shield 2% pic.twitter.com/o3y33SNWfe — Linsey Marr (@linseymarr) October 7, 2020

So Allison went back to Dr. Wolfson to ask him about this new study.

"The most recent study was better done, more scientifically produced and I think it's reflective of the fact that every day and every week we learn something new about this virus and how we can protect ourselves from it."

Are you confused about what you should be wearing? Doesn't it seem like research and data changes all the time?

You're right. It does.

And that's likely to be the case as the science gets better and we get more data. That's why Dr. Wolfson says to stay with the science.

"As we learn more things, we want to make sure we report them, that we share the good science and we recognize that next week or next month, something different can come along."

He says the best thing you can do is use common sense and exercise responsibility. Know that as research is updated and as scientists get new data, we will keep you informed.

