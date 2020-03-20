TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering all restaurants and food establishments to stop offering dine-in service at their buildings.

They will only be allowed to operate their kitchens for delivery or take-out services.

The updated executive order, published Friday, is part of the state's ongoing effort to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Additionally, it stops restaurants from selling alcohol for people to drink at the restaurants. Customers will instead be allowed to buy alcoholic beverages in sealed containers and take them home to drink. Those alcoholic beverage sales must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Finally, the governor has ordered the closure of all gyms and fitness centers in the state. That part of the order doesn't apply to fitness centers in hotels and residential buildings that have the capacity for fewer than 10 people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

