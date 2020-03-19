TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning people not to fall for the three most common scams being reported around the nation right now:

Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online

Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Malware in mobile apps designed to track the spread of the virus

Moody’s office says she and Florida’s three U.S. Attorneys are collaborating to stop scams related to the outbreak.

“We will not allow anyone taking advantage of Floridians trying to protect their health and the safety of their families during this global crisis. We are united with Florida’s U.S. Attorneys in our commitment to pursue scammers exploiting this pandemic to rip-off our citizens, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure anyone targeting Floridians during this state of emergency is brought to justice,” said Moody.

Her warning follows U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s directive for all U.S. Attorneys around the country to place a high priority on stopping scam artists trying to take advantage of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Moody issued a Consumer Alert, urging people to watch out for coronavirus scams when researching COVID-19.

She also activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline for consumers to report suspected illegal price increases related to the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Since then, 447 people have reported suspected price gouging on essential items.

To report price gouging or scams related to the COVID-19 emergency, call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, visit MyFloridaLegal.com or download the free NO SCAM app.

