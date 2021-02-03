Gov. Abbott ends statewide mask mandate, allows Texas businesses to open at 100% | Watch live on app

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said all businesses can reopen at full capacity and he's rescinding the statewide mask mandate.

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and allowing all Texas businesses to reopen at full capacity.

'"This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100 percent," he announced in Lubbock. "Everybody that wants to work should have that opportunity. Every business that wants to open, should be open."

The restriciton on businesses will officially be lifted next Wednesday, March 10.

It's not clear when the state's mask mandate will be officially lifted, but businesses will still have to option of requiring them.

"Despite these changes, remember this: removing state mandates does not end personal responsibility," Abbott said. "Or the importance of caring for your family members or caring for your friends and caring for your community."

Only 6.5% of Texans had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday but Abbott said the number will grow quickly now that three vaccines are available.

The governor vowed all seniors -- the group most vulnerable to serious illness and death -- will be vaccinated by the end of the month.

"By next Wednesday, over half of our seniors will have received a vaccine shot," Abbott said. "And by the end of this month, every senior who wants a vaccine shot will be able to get a vaccine shot."

Health experts and city leaders in Houston had hoped Abbott wouldn't loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

"This would absolutely not be a good time to do that," Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse said Monday.

"We have to stick w/ the science"



That's Dr. @PeterHotez message to leaders considering easing #COVID19 safety guidelines & mask mandates.



W/ variants spreading, it could lead to 4th U.S. surge.



If we hold on, he says it may be safe to roll things back this summer #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Yj4TmljaCC — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) March 2, 2021

Local health leaders warn that rolling back COVID-19 measures now will likely help the virus rebound.

"Now is premature to do that," Dr. Peter Hotez said. "I'd rather we make a decision based on the science.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is holding a 2:30 p.m. news conference to respond to the governor's announcement.

You can watch it live on KHOU, khou.com and on our app.

In Houston, the positivity rate is down to 11.8%. Officials are detecting less of the virus in wastewater but also detecting more variants.

"We are seeing the UK variant is increasing," Persse said.

That variant is more transmissible and possibly more deadly, per UK reports. It could help fuel yet another U.S. surge.

"This means we could be in for a very rough March and April and that's why I'm concerned about further opening or relaxing at this point," Hotez said.

National concern over governors considering loosening restrictions or mask mandates too early is prompting new warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"At this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Experts say Americans must stay committed to wearing masks and socially distancing to allow vaccinations to continue ramping up to reach herd immunity.

"We just have to stick with the science," Hotez said. "The science says we have good news ahead. The science says we can vaccinate our way out of this epidemic."