BRONX, N.Y. — A little over two weeks after the Wildlife Conservation Society announced a four-year-old female Malayan tiger, Nadia, had tested positive for COVID-19, the group says six other big cats have also tested positive.

According to the WCS, three other tigers and three African lions were tested after coming down with a cough. The testing was done by using a fecal sample so that the animals wouldn't need to be placed under anesthesia.

"The fecal tests confirmed our suspicion that all seven cats had the infection, and also determined that one tiger at Tiger Mountain that never developed a cough was also positive for the disease," WCS said in a release.

Earlier this month the zoo had their first case of COVID-19 in a tiger. The Associated Press reports, a Malayan tiger, Nadia, started showing symptoms March 27 and is believed to have been infected by a zoo employee not yet exhibiting symptoms.

Bringing the total positive cases in the zoo's big cats to eight.

WCS says the testing was done out of an abundance of caution and they were sure to use resources that would not take from supplies used to test humans.

Luckily, wildlife officials say all of the cats seem to be doing well.

"All eight cats continue to do well," WCS said in a release. "They are behaving normally, eating well, and their coughing is greatly reduced."

None of the zoo’s snow leopards, cheetahs, clouded leopard, Amur leopard, puma or serval have tested positive or are showing any signs of illness.

Since the COVID-19 cases arose, preventative measures have been put in place for all staff who are caring for the animals in WCS' S zoos.

RELATED: Tiger at New York City's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Two pet cats in New York state test positive for coronavirus

RELATED: A tiger caught coronavirus. Can your cat get infected?

What other people are reading right now:

