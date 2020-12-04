HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Employees at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are donating money right out of their pockets to help local charities across the county during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said the 4,000 employees have been giving a portion of their paycheck to put $30,000 back into the community.

Additional funds from HCSO charity events also contributed to these donations.

Why? Outside of wanting to help those through this challenging time, the sheriff said it's due to the drop in giving to non-profits right now.

"This is so important because giving to local non-profits is down by almost 78 percent. At a time when people need help the most, they don't have the resources," Chronister said. So, what a great opportunity for all our employees here at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to help donate and lend that helping hand."

The new initiative to help local non-profits stay open during a time they are needed "more than ever" launches Monday.

Every day, for the next 30 days, the sheriff's office will pick one non-profit that provides a "critical service" for the county and surprise them with $1,000. The charities will be announced on the sheriff's office's social media pages at 10 a.m.

Overall their goal is to bring some much-needed encouragement during a difficult time and hope their actions inspire giving in others.

"These organizations have shown unconditional dedication and commitment over the years," Chronister said. "We want to help keep their spirits high and help assist with the resources they need to continue their missions."

