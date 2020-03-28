SARASOTA, Fla. — Healthcare workers at Sarasota Memorial Hospital received a “blessing” Friday – 500 face shields.

During a time when medical supplies necessary to combat the novel coronavirus are in short supply, medical workers are turning to donations and the kindness of others to help keep them safe.

The delivery came as one of Ford’s first shipments of face masks for first responders across the U.S., an effort they announced earlier this week to help combat medical supply shortages in hospitals.

"With our supplies dwindling and all of the uncertainties ahead, donations like these are priceless. Thank you, Ford, for making this protective gear. We appreciate all that you are doing to help protect America’s healthcare workforce!” Sarasota Memorial Health Care System CEO David Verinder said.

Ford said they felt a “deep obligation" to contribute during this time of need. The company hopes the supplies bring support to medical workers on the frontlines.

The company, using its in-house 3D printing capabilities, expects to produce more than 100,000 face shields per week.

Ford is also partnering with GE Healthcare to expand production of ventilators design to support patients with respiratory failure or difficulty breathing caused by COVID-19.

