HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Right now, people are looking for things to make them smile and forget the stressors of the coronavirus outbreak impacting the world. Especially those in nursing homes who are not allowed visitors over coronavirus concerns.

That’s where a group of kindergarteners come in.

Looking for a way to spread joy during this difficult time, students at Gorrie Elementary are using some of their free time at home to write letters and draw pictures in bay area nursing homes.

The students grabbed their construction paper, scissors, stickers, crayons and got to work at helping seniors feel a little less lonely.

Hillsborough County Public Schools spoke to parent Meg Korakis who said the project hits home for her family. Her father has lived in a memory care facility for more than seven years and relies on frequent visits from family.

Recalling their last visit before coronavirus concerns closed his facility to visitors, Korakis said to the school district:

“It was heart-wrenching to see the love in their hugs while not knowing when we could visit my Dad again. With his Alzheimer’s, his memories fade dramatically fast.”

Her kids took crayon to paper and began writing, drawing for their grandfather and strangers. An idea that was spread to others, building this effort, through a group text.

“It’s a small, yet meaningful communication among this scary, terrible coronavirus spread and home-quarantines,” Korakis told the school district.

The meaning of the cards is not lost on the nursing homes. Executive Director of Palm Garden of Sun City, Brian Bentz said the kind thought gave him chills.

"Simple things like receiving cards, letters and art from students will no doubt brighten their day," Bentz said to the school district.

Anyone looking to send letters, the school district compiled a list of nursing homes that expressed interest in receiving mail from students:

Palm Garden of Sun City

Woodbridge Care Center

Bayshore Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center

The Colonnade at Carrollwood

Grace Manor at Hunter’s Creek

