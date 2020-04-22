ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In an additional step to help keep shoppers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart is implementing one-way aisles for customers.

The one-way aisles are designed to help with social distancing efforts and will allow shoppers to keep more space between them.

All store aisles will be marked with floor decals to help indicate the correct flow of foot traffic. Customers will see green "Shop This Way" decals highlighting the correct way to walk through the aisles and red decals reading "Do Not Shop This Way" if they are going the wrong way.

This move comes days after the company required associates to wear masks or other face coverings while working. Walmart supplied the masks for employees.

Earlier this month Publix also required one-way aisles in all of their stores. Following a similar set-up to Walmart, with arrow decals guiding shoppers on the floor.

“The health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority. We have already posted in-store signage and added public address announcements, all in an effort to remind customers and associates of the importance of social distancing,” Director of Communications Maria Brous said in an email.

One-way aisles will take effect starting April 23 across all Walmart locations.

