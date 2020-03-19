TAMPA, Fla — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, the CDC and governments across the globe are urging people to practice social distancing and self-isolation.

People are now finding creative ways to keep themselves occupied. But what about children with autism?

Studies have shown children with autism don’t do well if their daily routines are disturbed even in the slightest.

So, what’s the best way to help children with autism adjust to a new routine during this time of uncertainty?

In the following video, 10News' digital reporter Tamika Cody spoke with several professionals to find out how to help your child with autism stay calm when their routine gets flipped upside down.

