ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney said it will furlough its employees, who do not have "essential" jobs at the company, as the COVID-19 pandemic has the nation on pause.

Disney said its employees will be paid through April 18. Employees have been getting full pay and benefits since the parks announced their closures last month, according to the Walt Disney Company

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on our world with untold suffering and loss and has required all of us to make sacrifices. Over the last few weeks, mandatory decrees from government officials have shut down a majority of our businesses,” Disney said in a statement.

Disney employees who are impacted by the furlough will work for Disney and get full healthcare benefits,The Walt Disney Company said.

Disney did not say how many people would be furloughed, according to NBC News.

Orlando's Disney World theme parks closed March 15 to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Disney extends closures 'until further notice' in effort to combat coronavirus

RELATED: Seaworld Entertainment set to furlough 90 percent of its employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter



