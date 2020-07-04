TAMPA, Fla. — The former owner of the San Francisco 49ers, Eddie DeBartolo, and his wife donated $2.5 million to Tampa General Hospital in its fight to treat COVID-19 coronavirus patients.

It will be used to develop a long-term coronavirus unit at the hospital, including paying for construction and equipment within the unit -- such as negative pressure isolation rooms and ventilators -- according to a news release.

During the course of five months, the couple has donated $7.65 million to the hospital.

A timeline of completion for the unit has not yet been established.

"It means so much to Tampa General Hospital to see the good that can come from our community during this time of crisis," John Couris, President & CEO of Tampa General Hospital, said in the release. "Our team members, physicians and patients – and our entire community – will benefit for many years from this generous gift."

The family also donated $150,000 to the TGH Team Member Emergency Fund, which workers can dip into if they need help paying for bills like rent, utilities or car payment should they be out of work.

"It is critical that, in times of need, our community members with the means to do so find ways to give back and support our first responders who are on the front lines of this battle," DeBartolo said in the release. "I have been so encouraged by the outpouring of love from our community and wanted to do something to honor these health care heroes."

DeBartolo earlier this year was pardoned by President Donald Trump after he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony back in 1997. He paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license, and The Associated Press reported he was going to be indicted for gambling fraud.

He is the father-in-law to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Florida: 296 people have died and 14,747 are infected

RELATED: 'I couldn’t just stand by': Pasco County medical assistant reports price gouging on N95 masks

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter