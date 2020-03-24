SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Do not flush anything but human waste and toilet paper.

That’s the message John Palenchar of St. Pete Water Resources wants everyone to know during the coronavirus pandemic that sent everyone on a mad dash to find toilet paper and cleansing wipes to stay clean and germ-free.

Palenchar said anything aside from toilet paper and human waste will clog drains and could damage your plumbing system, costing you hundreds if not thousands of dollars. Additionally, the unflushable items can also create overflows of raw sewage in homes and streets.

Lisa Rhea, also of St. Pete Water Resources, said people should be aware that wipes marketed as “flushable” are usually anything but. Fine print on packaging often warns consumers that all septic systems might not be able to handle wipes down the drain.

Pinellas County has previously warned residents to stay away from flushing anything other than toilet paper because of the nasty backups it was causing across the area. St. Pete is already dealing with an aging sewer system and says its systems cannot handle the stress.

