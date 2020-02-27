ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coronavirus is impacting countless businesses worldwide as workers, especially in China, are told to stay home.

Jetblue recently announced it's waiving cancellation fees during the next two weeks because of the virus. Another impact has been on wedding dresses as some factories in China remain closed.

One local shop, Bearer of the Bling Bridal, says they haven't had any delays in getting dresses because of the coronavirus outbreak across Asia and elsewhere, and everything is running smoothly for them.

But they’ve heard about it happening to other stores.

"In local bridal pages, we have heard of brides in a stressed out feel who are not getting their wedding gowns, the bridesmaids aren’t getting their wedding gowns," said Aimee Matsko, co-owner of Bearer of the Bling Bridal.

Matsko says her advice for brides: make sure you give yourself plenty of time for your dress to arrive.

"Yes, that’s why I urge brides to shop early, don’t wait until five weeks before your wedding. Go a year, eight months, before your wedding. This way, if there’s any shipping delays it will be there on time," she explained.

David's Bridal sent a statement to 10News, saying it was not experiencing delays as the "supply chain is flowing smoothly despite impacts of Coronavirus on retail industry."

The statement went on to say, "David’s Bridal has confirmed that all of its factories, approximately half of which are in China, are open for business and none of its employees have been reported ill due to coronavirus."

