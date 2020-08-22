Plasma might not be as effective at treating COVID-19 as initially thought

The FDA has put a hold on giving the treatment emergency use authorization.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The FDA has put a hold on issuing emergency use authorization to plasma treatment for COVID-19.

The decision came a week after evidence and data was presented from the country's largest plasma study.

Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist at USF, approves of this decision and says that not only has there not been enough research that shows positive effects but the research has also not been specific enough.

"I think the problem here is that we don't have really good studies to show efficacy of this treatment," Dr. Teng said. "And really, some of the newer data that are coming out, are not really showing that much of efficacy of this treatment."

When it comes to how efficient plasma treatments for COVID-19 are, levels of antibodies in the plasma might matter, and the time period it is used in might also matter. But even though the FDA hasn't given it authorization yet, doctors can still use it.

"Even without emergency use authorization, doctors can decide, on their own, if their individual patient seems to be able to take the combos of plasma and do better, they can make the individual decision for their patients," Dr. Teng said.

But Dr. Teng believes the FDA will favor other treatments that have been proven to show positive results.

"Well, there's a reason that the FDA is stepping back. Only in those kinds of really special cases would you actually use a drug that, we are kinda having a pause on the emergency use authorizations."

