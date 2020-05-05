Alcohol delivery could continue in Florida, governor says

Ron DeSantis suggested the practice, allowed during the pandemic, could become permanent.

SARASOTA, Fla — It’s a way to catch a buzz without contracting COVID-19, and it was included in an executive order signed in March by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The move was widely-welcomed, as the coronavirus kept people at home and left restaurants relying on takeout and delivery to pay the bills.

Now, the governor is suggesting it could become permanent. In fact, DeSantis said during a news conference Tuesday in Sarasota he has had some booze delivered to his own home.

“I allowed them to deliver alcohol, I think that’s been pretty popular, we’re probably going to keep that going,” DeSantis said.

“Maybe we’ll have the legislature change the law on that.”

The law he was referring to is Florida Statute 562.452, which specifically prohibits alcohol delivery.

