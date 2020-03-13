ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Nearly 13,000 students who attend Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg chools will temporarily switch to online learning over coronavirus concerns.

The announcement comes "in an abundance of caution for students, employees and vulnerable populations," according to a release.

Closures to both Catholic schools and Early Childhood Centers will begin on March 16 and continue through March 20.

Online learning will begin for students starting March 18.

Maintenance staff is deep cleaning the buildings while students and staff are gone as a precautionary measure.

All field trips, galas and functions are canceled or postponed until April 17.

Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg operates 47 schools across Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties.

You can find more information on the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg schools' website.

RELATED: Live Updates: President Trump declares a national emergency

RELATED: Coronavirus in Florida: COVID-19 cases reported by county

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter