Coronavirus in Florida: Where we stand with cases, deaths and hospitalizations

The state continues with Phase Two of reopening the economy even as the number of cases keep climbing.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of new positive coronavirus cases since the start of June has trended against guidelines for reopening from the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There has not been a downward trajectory of documented cases or percent of positive cases within the past two-week period. The trend has been increasing, with single-day record case highs recorded multiple times.

Nevertheless, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this week said the state remains on track with Phase Two to reopen the economy since the early peak of the pandemic. He largely attributed the recent increases to additional testing, especially in high-risk areas like long-term care facilities, prisons and farming communities.

DeSantis said testing within the most vulnerable and high-risk populations has shown the highest positivity rates for the virus and the most cases. He, too, leaned into data showing the median age of those with the virus is down into the 30s, leading to an overall lower hospitalization rate.

10 Investigates reported Wednesday long-term care facilities make up 14 percent of positive tests and prisons make up 4 percent of the overall positive case number.

So, here's where Florida stands right now:

Daily confirmed cases in Florida

The Florida Department of Health on Friday, June 19, reported 3,822 all-new COVID-19 cases -- the highest one-day spike yet, bringing the total to 89,748 cases. This represents Florida residents and non-Florida residents.

Since about mid-April, the state's 14-day moving average trended downward and under 1,000 cases but experienced a sharp rise from June 1 onward. This does not satisfy the federal government's criteria for cases at this time.

The moving average for the first time crossed the 2,000-mark Friday.

Here are the past five days of new cases statewide:

June 15: 1,758

June 16: 2,783

June 17: 2,610

June 18: 3,207

June 19: 3,822

According to Florida Health, the percent of positive test results within the past two weeks ranged from a low of 2.54 percent on June 6 to a high of 10.12 percent on June 16 -- an upward trend representing all-new cases.

The trendline for testing overall since the start of the month is flat or slightly decreasing.

Daily confirmed deaths in Florida

The average number of deaths has trended downward since the beginning of May and is well off the peak of 51 average deaths.

The 14-day moving average shows 33 average deaths through June 18.

Florida recorded 3,104 deaths Friday. Roughly 52 percent are attributed to long-term care facilities, Florida Health reports.

Daily confirmed hospitalizations in Florida

Florida's COVID-19 hospitalization rate remained steady throughout much of the pandemic before a dip into early June. The 14-day moving average has since been on the increase but remains lower than levels seen in mid to late April.

The state has a capacity of 6,147 adult ICU beds, with 1,379 available -- or 22.43 percent, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration. DeSantis again indicated Friday he is confident the state has the capacity to take in additional COVID-19 patients if a sudden spike in hospitalizations were to occur.

Note: Data sourced from The COVID Tracking Project updates once a day and is updated during the late afternoon. Here is a guide about how data is collected.

What other people are reading right now: