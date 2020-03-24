10Investigates found local law enforcement agencies are still in the dark about how to enforce Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order requiring travelers flying to Florida from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to get screened for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for two weeks.

DeSantis signed the executive order Monday, and it was supposed to start Tuesday.

The order says the Florida Department of Health is supposed to coordinate with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, each airport, local governments, and law enforcement agencies to enforce the order.

But, the Tampa Bay area law enforcement agencies that got back to 10Investigates tell us they’ve received zero communication from the state on how to enforce these quarantines.

Keep in mind, any person who violates the order to quarantine could be charged with a misdemeanor and face up to 60 days in jail and up to $500 in fines.

RELATED: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues order for New York-area travelers to self-isolate

RELATED: Where can I go? What does a ‘stay-at-home’ order mean?

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office even reached out to the Florida Department of Health asking for a list of travelers who should self-quarantine, but a spokesperson tells 10Investigates deputies haven’t gotten a response.

Even if they get that list, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said it “would not be ‘enforcing’ these residents staying home,” but would be able to “take the necessary precautions when answering” calls for service at their homes.

The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport set up a booth in the terminal, where travelers from the affected states have to fill out forms and do health screenings.

Tampa International Airport, which has about 30 flights a day coming from the New York/New Jersey area, said the health department is doing screenings there.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport told 10Investigates it's still waiting on direction from the state.

Neither the Florida Department of Health nor the Governor’s Office have answered any of our questions over the past two days about how this executive order is supposed to be enforced.

Florida Executive Order Number 20-80 STATE OF FLORIDA OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 20-80 (Emergency Management - COVID-19 - Airport Screening and Isolation) WHEREAS, Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a severe acute respiratory illness that can spread among humans through respiratory transmission and presents with symptoms similar to those of influenza; and

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter