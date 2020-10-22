Florida reports jump of 5,557 new cases amid an increase in testing

The percent positive rate for new tests remains above 5 percent.

In its daily update, the Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported an increase of 5,557 COVID-19 cases for Oct. 21.

That brings the statewide total to 768,091 reported since March.

The state also reported another 57 Floridians had died after testing positive for coronavirus. That brings the total to 16,267 residents and 203 non-residents who have died since the pandemic began.

Those numbers do not necessarily mean those people died Wednesday but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state's line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

As for new data on daily testing, the health department said 5.62 percent of 106,033 test results returned from labs were positive for coronavirus through Oct. 21.

The median age of Floridians testing positive is 38.

The positivity rate is one piece of data health experts analyze to determine how well an area is doing in combating the coronavirus and conducting tests. The World Health Organization has repeatedly said the percent positive should remain at 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order for further reopening to be recommended.

As for hospitalizations, 2,074 people in Florida were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis as of Thursday morning. Of those, 509 patients were in the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, a total of 47,765 people in Florida have been hospitalized with the virus at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported to the state:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

10,347 July 20: 9,440

9,440 July 21: 9,785

9,785 July 22: 10,249

10,249 July 23: 12,444

12,444 July 24: 12,199

12,199 July 25: 9,344

9,344 July 26: 8,892

8,892 July 27: 9,230

9,230 July 28 : 9,446

: 9,446 July 29: 9,956

9,956 July 30 : 8,989

: 8,989 July 31: 9,643

9,643 August 1: 7,104

7,104 August 2: 4,752

4,752 August 3: 5,446

5,446 August 4: 5,409

5,409 August 5: 7,650

7,650 August 6: 7,686

7,686 August 7: 8,502

8,502 August 8: 6,229

6,229 August 9: 4,155

4,155 August 10: 5,831

5,831 August 11: 8,109

8,109 August 12: 6,236

6,236 August 13: 6,148

6,148 August 14: 6,352

6,352 August 15: 3,779

3,779 August 16: 2,678

2,678 August 17: 3,838

3,838 August 18: 4,115

4,115 August 19: 4,555

4,555 August 20: 4,684

4,684 August 21: 4,311

4,311 August 22: 2,974

2,974 August 23: 2,258

2,258 August 24: 2,673

2,673 August 25 : 3,220

: 3,220 August 26: 3,269

3,269 August 27: 3,815

3,815 August 28: 3,197

3,197 August 29: 2,583

2,583 August 30: 1,885

1,885 August 31: 7,569 (Quest Diagnostics backlog)*

7,569 (Quest Diagnostics backlog)* September 1: 2,402

2,402 September 2: 3,571

3,571 September 3 : 3,198

: 3,198 September 4: 3,656

3,656 September 5: 2,564

2,564 September 6: 1,838

1,838 September 7: 1,823

1,823 September 8: 2,056

2,056 September 9: 2,583

2,583 September 10: 3,650

3,650 September 11: 3,190

3,190 September 12: 2,423

2,423 September 13: 1,736

1,736 September 14: 3,116

3,116 September 15: 2,355

2,355 September 16: 3,255

3,255 September 17: 3,204

3,204 September 18: 3,573

3,573 September 19: 2,521

2,521 September 20: 1,685

1,685 September 21: 2,470

2,470 September 22: 2,590

2,590 September 23: 2,541

2,541 September 24: 2,847

2,847 September 25: 2,795

2,795 September 26: 1,882

1,882 September 27: 738

738 September 28: 3,266

3,266 September 29: 1,948

1,948 September 30: 2,628

2,628 October 1: 2,660

2,660 October 2: 2,811

2,811 October 3: 1,868

1,868 October 4: 1,415

1,415 October 5: 2,241

2,241 October 6: 2,582

2,582 October 7: 3,306

3,306 October 8: 2,908

2,908 October 9: No daily report due to Dept. of Health technical issue*

No daily report due to Dept. of Health technical issue* October 10: 5,570

5,570 October 11: 1,533

1,533 October 12: 2,725

2,725 October 13: 2,883

2,883 October 14: 3,356

3,356 October 15: 3,449

3,449 October 16: 4,044

4,044 October 17: 2,539

2,539 October 18: 1,707

1,707 October 19: 3,662

3,662 October 20: 2,145

2,145 October 21: 5,557

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

New cases have dropped significantly in recent months, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of Oct. 22, 2,074 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 509 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 47,765 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 11:00 a.m. Oct. 22, 2020.

Citrus:

19 COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations 63 of 308 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

0 COVID-19 hospitalization

COVID-19 hospitalization 28 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations 4 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

28 COVID-19 hospitalizations

219 of 725 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

16 COVID-19 hospitalizations

58 of 257 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

145 COVID-19 hospitalizations

730 of 3,931 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

24 COVID-19 hospitalizations

106 of 790 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

37 COVID-19 hospitalizations

250 of 1,373 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

119 COVID-19 hospitalizations

755 of 3,095 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

79 COVID-19 hospitalizations

371 of 1,680 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota:

42 COVID-19 hospitalizations

220 of 1,305 total staffed hospital beds are available

