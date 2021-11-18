Where to get COVID-19 vaccination exemption forms in Florida

The Sunshine State has multiple exemption forms available to employees.

FLORIDA, USA — In November, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law to combat COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

From there, an emergency rule penned by state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo ensured Florida employees have multiple COVID-19 vaccination exemptions they can apply for.

According to Florida law, private employers cannot mandate COVID-19 vaccines without giving employees an opportunity to get an exemption.

Those include exemptions for medical and religious reasons and exemptions based on COVID-19 immunity, testing agreements and PPE provisions.

State leaders also say public employers, including education and governmental institutions, are not allowed to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

If companies with more than 100 employees impose a mandate without the correct exemptions, they can face fines up to $5,000. Businesses with less than 100 employees can face $10,000 fines.