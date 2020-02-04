TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hours before a "safer-at-home" order goes into effect in Florida, citizens and local leaders have been trying to get clarification on what it means for them.

Some of the key questions have to do with the ability of people to gather in churches and houses of worship.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' "safer-at-home" order, which was signed Wednesday, includes guidance on stopping the spread of coronavirus in the state. It says people in Florida are required to stay at home as much as possible except for essential activities and services. It also goes on to detail which businesses are deemed essential.

An amendment to the order filed and signed later clarifies that the governor's order DOES supersede "any conflicting official action or order issued by local officials in response to COVID-19."

State Attorney Andrew Warren expressed outrage at the governor's amended order, saying DeSantis is "usurping local control."

Some city and county orders had stricter policies when it comes to social distancing and non-essential businesses. Notably, Hillsborough County's order did not give an "essential" designation to religious services.

Both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties' orders emphasized practicing social distancing rules per the CDC and not allowing large gatherings.

DeSantis' order points to the Department of Homeland Security's guide on essential businesses and services. And, Florida's order does list religious services in churches and other houses of worship as "essential activities."

Hillsborough County leaders discussed the state's order during a Thursday emergency group meeting and slammed the state's decision to allow religious gatherings to continue.

"Our hospitals better get ready," County Commissioner Les Miller said. "These religious institutions, if they're going to open the doors for service, use the best possible judgment they can in saying, stay six feet apart."

Miller also said, based on what he's seeing right now in the county and around the state, "flattening the curve" isn't going to happen anytime soon.

When asked about her interpretation of the order's guidance on churches, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said it "makes no sense."

"The one thing that has shown to flatten the curve is the distance separation, so I would hope that that wasn't the intent of the governor's order," Castor said.

Pending more direction from the governor's office, Hillsborough County said it would offer guidelines and suggestions to local churches on how to be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

10News has reached out to the governor's office for further clarification on the governor's amended order.

